British Virgin Islands to relax mask mandates, quarantine requirements

Health Minister Carvin Malone said the government of the British Overseas territory will make several amendments to the current COVID-19 regulations in the territory, including removing the mask mandate in outdoor public areas.

Malone announced earlier this week that the gathering limit of one person per nine square feet is no longer required, and masks no longer have to be worn in open spaces.

“Persons can continue to do so for their own personal safety. Masks will only be required for indoor public spaces when within three feet of a person who is not part of your household or personal bubble,” the health minister said.

“Businesses may require masks for their own safety in their own spaces. Hand hygiene will continue to be required. “People who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are not required to quarantine, but are encouraged to wear a mask and avoid contact with vulnerable persons and get tested within the next 5-7 days,” Malone said.

In addition, he announced that the government will remove all quarantine requirements for passengers arriving in the territory.

The Health Minister also stated that an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitor would undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within five days of arrival and a rapid test antigen test once they arrived.

According to Malone, if the test comes back negative, the person is free to roam the territory.

All persons fully vaccinated must present a rapid antigen test within 48 hours and won’t be tested upon arrival. Persons without a test will be tested upon arrival within 48 hours and released if negative. PCR tests are no longer required for entry and have been replaced by antigen tests,” said the Health Minister.