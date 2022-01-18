BRONX: 1 dead, several injured after suspected gas explosion

(WABC) — An apparent gas explosion at a detached home in the Bronx has left one person dead and several others injured.

The second-alarm blaze was reported at a three-story residential building on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene as heavy smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

Police released dramatic body camera video of officers rescuing residents from the home.

You see officers pull a couch off a victim and pull a woman out of the living room.

Neighbor Lisa Carrasco says she first thought a plane crashed on the block. Cellphone video she shot shows debris thrown clear into the middle of the street.

That’s when a good Samaritan who was driving by helped one woman who had been thrown against a porch gate. He then went inside to try and rescue her sister who was trapped under debris.

The sisters were quickly transported to Lincoln Hospital where one is in stable condition while the other has died from her injuries.

A third woman, who was stuck in her apartment, was rescued by responding NYPD officers. She was also taken to Lincoln Hospital to be treated for injuries.

“We saved lives today, our actions saved lives,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “As I stated, when you see the body camera video, you are going to see the quick response of the officers, going into a burning building, next door from the explosion, not realizing if there would have been an additional explosion. They went inside and carried out a woman who was trapped inside. ”

In total there, were at least nine injuries reported and four of those were said to be residents.

Five police officers were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

“The buildings directly adjacent to where the explosion was are clearly destroyed, they will have to be demolished,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. “The rest of the buildings will need structural work, but they will be able to be saved.”

Several families are now displaced and some are now sheltering at a nearby church.

The row houses were built in the late 1980s and many original tenants, now elderly, still live there.

“We are going to continue to work together to provide all the services necessary for the homeowners and the residents,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at a press conference held by fire officials. “We want to lift up those families that have been impacted by this fire. lift up the residents fighting for their lives in area hospitals.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Although there were reports of a gas order prior to the explosion according to fire officials.

“Because someone reported smelling gas. It is currently under investigation,” said Mayor Eric Adams at the press conference.

The report of the gas smell was made early this morning. There were no prior reports of a gas smell at the building.

City officials are working with ConEd to return gas to residents in the area.