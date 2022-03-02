Brussels bans euro-notes deliveries to Russia

The EU has banned the sale, supply and export of euro-denominated banknotes to Russia, according to a statement made by the European Union on Wednesday.

“It shall be prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export euro-denominated banknotes to Russia or to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia, including the government and the Central Bank of Russia, or for use in Russia,” read the statement published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

It is the latest measure in a barrage of sanctions aimed at weakening the Russian economy after the country launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

The EU and the US have introduced sanctions against several leading Russian banks in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as excluding them from the SWIFT international payment transfer system. They have also frozen the assets of the Central Bank, introduced aviation restrictions, and targeted other industries.