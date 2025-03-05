BSSS Makes a Splash: 164 Medals Won at SAC Invitational

Forty-two swimmers from Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) competed in the SAC Invitational Swimming Championships held from February 20th to 23rd, 2025. BSSS achieved remarkable success, earning a total of 164 medals, including 59 Gold, 47 Silver, and 58 Bronze.

Several swimmers stood out, with Nua Griffith claiming the overall age group champion title in the female 9-10 age group, Kione Deshong winning the male 11-12 category, Eltonique Leonard topping the female 13-14 category, and Kennice Greene securing the female 15 & over title.

Kione Deshong also set a new record by breaking the 200-meter Breaststroke record for boys in the 11-12 age group, previously held by Alex Joachim for nine years.

BSSS Head Coach Kyle Dougan expressed great pride in his team’s performance, saying, “Congratulations to all BSSS swimmers who participated, especially our younger swimmers competing for the first time. Also, congratulations to Blue Marlins Swim Club for winning the top performing club for a third consecutive year, showcasing their team’s strength and depth. I’m extremely proud of all BSSS swimmers and the dedication of our coaching staff. We look forward to another exciting year of competition.”

Black Sands Swim Squad is proudly sponsored by Tus-T Water.