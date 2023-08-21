Closure of Buccament Bay Beach is merely temporary : Project Official

According to statements made by project authorities of Sandals Resort to the St. Vincent Times on Monday, concerns over potential loss of beach access for inhabitants of Buccament Bay and Vincentians in general who frequent Buccament Beach are unfounded.

The sign affixed to a vertical barrier by the construction contractors, which conveyed the temporary closure of beach access due to ongoing construction activities, has garnered attention and elicited responses from a multitude of talk programs and individuals on various social media platforms.

According to project authorities, they have obtained government authorization for the placement of the notice. This measure aims to ensure the safety of individuals during the construction phase, which is expected to occur some distance from the beach. The duration of this construction period, ranging from several weeks to three months, is contingent upon prevailing weather conditions.

The two sections of the beach that are presently inaccessible are occupied by substantial boulders utilized for the construction of groynes and coastal defense, in addition to a jetty. Piles are additionally employed to facilitate the construction of overwater villas and a chapel.

According to the officials interviewed by the St. Vincent Times, the current inaccessibility of the area can be attributed to the presence of cranes, bulldozers, trucks, and barges that are being utilized during the period of time.

When questioned about the potential inaccessibility of the beach following the establishment of the resort, as has been widely reported, the officials strongly asserted that all beaches on St. Vincent, including Buccament Beach, are public to the best of their knowledge. They further emphasized that the temporary suspension of access is solely attributable to the ongoing construction activities.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, expressed his contentment with the current project and expressed anticipation for the forthcoming development and operating stages of Beaches Resort. This resort would be the first establishment of its nature in the Eastern Caribbean region.

According to James, it is anticipated that Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort will experience an increase in employment opportunities during its operational phase.

James said Beaches Resorts will establish the destination as a prominent leader in the industry and solidify its position as the most varied tourism destination among Small Island Developing States.

The anticipated completion date for the construction of the Beaches Resort at Buccament Bay, comprising 350 rooms, is projected to be in the first quarter of 2024.