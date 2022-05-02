Attorneys representing British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie have filed an application for his immediate release on the grounds that as a sitting head of government, he is immune from prosecution in US courts.

“As the duly elected and sitting head of government of the Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, Prime Minister of the Virgin Islands hereby invokes all rights of immunity under international and domestic law, including immunity from arrest and detention, entitling him to immediate and unconditional release from detention by the United States.”

Van Vliet wrote that Fahie should be released since his immunity has not been waived under international or domestic law.

US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents arrested Fahie, 51, last week during a sting operation.

Fahie, BVI ports director Oleanvine Maynard, is alleged to have met with people at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport they believed were Mexican drug cartel representatives.

They are due back in court on Wednesday.

His position as chairman of the ruling Virgin Islands Party has been revoked and acting Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley has been elected to replace him.