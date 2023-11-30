BVI: Former Ports Authority Director to testify against Ex Premier Fahie

Former Port Authority Boss To Testify Against Andrew Fahie

Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, the former Managing Director of the BVI Ports Authority, is slated to testify against former Premier Andrew Fahie when his drug and money laundering trial begins in January next year.

According to the Miami Herald, this is the case.

Kareem Maynard, Maynard’s 32-year-old son, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of conspiracy to import cocaine and was sentenced last week to 57 months in prison with a five-year supervised release period following his sentence.

After agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors and having further charges dismissed against him, Kadeem received a prison term that was less than the sentencing guidelines of 11 to 14 years.

Kadeem argued in his plea agreement that he played only a minor role in the cocaine and money laundering scam that was exposed nearly two years ago.

According to Kadeem, he introduced his mother to a DEA informant acting as a drug cartel member and orchestrated meetings between the informant, his mother, and the former Premier.

Oleanvine Maynard admitted in her plea deal that she brought the informant to Fahie and that the two of them used their authority to help the alleged cocaine-smuggling scheme.

Her plea agreement calls for her to testify against Fahie.

Meanwhile, Fahie is being held on a $1 million bond at his daughters’ house in Florida.

The former Premier was detained alongside Maynard and accused with conspiracy to commit money laundering, attempted money laundering, conspiracy to import cocaine, and racketeering.

According to his attorney, Theresa Van Vliet, Fahie did not intend to negotiate a plea deal and intended to defend the accusations forcefully in court once his trial date arrived.

Maynard’s sentencing is set for January 18, 2024, just 10 days after Fahie’s trial begins on January 8, 2024.

Source : CMC