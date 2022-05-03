BVI: Julian Willock, Speaker of the House of Assembly, resigns

BVI News is reporting that Julian Willock, Speaker of the House of Assembly in the British Virgin Islands, has announced his intention to resign from the post.

Willock made that announcement at the start of the House’s ongoing session on Tuesday, May 3.

According to the resigning Speaker, the invitation to resign came from Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley over the telephone this morning just after 8 a.m.

“He advised me that the majority of members agreed that I should resign,” Willock said.

“During our telephone conversation, I asked the Acting Premier if I did anything wrong. His answer was no. I asked if he knew in any way that I was implicated in any aspect of the Commissioner of Inquiry’s report. I was told no. I asked the Acting Premier if I was under investigation for any matter of governance or misconduct while in office. His answer was no. This surprised me, he continued”.

In addition, he said he wanted the day to get his affairs in order. According to him, this includes consulting with his family and his attorneys.

“I have sought legal advice on this matter and have offered my resignation to the Acting Premier. Honourable members and the public will hear more from me on this matter,” Willock said.

The announcement follows a meeting of local officials and UK Minister for Overseas Territories, Amanda Milling.