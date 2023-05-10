Download Our App
Wednesday, May 10

BVI police & US Agents joint operation ends in drug seizure

Lee Yan LaSur

Following a joint operation at sea that resulted in a boat chase at Long Bay, Beef Island, BVI on Tuesday morning, two people and a quantity of cocaine were apprehended.

The collaborative operation involved both US Federal Agents and Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) officers, with both agencies providing air and maritime access.

A considerable amount of cocaine, as well as a speed boat, was recovered during the operation.

Two people have been arrested.

