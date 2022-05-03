BVI Premier faces life in prison if convicted of drug trafficking charges

If convicted of the drug and money laundering charges laid against him in Florida, USA last Thursday, Andrew Fahie could be sentenced to life in prison.

In a report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the maximum penalties that may be imposed when a person is convicted of violating the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and other drug supply and demand laws.

Among other crimes, the report outlines the penalties for violations of 21 U.S.C. 960 (drug trafficking).

Drug trafficking and distribution laws provide stiff penalties for the sale, transportation, and illegal importation of illegal drugs, such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit seen by BVI News, Premier Fahie, along with Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem Maynard, are jointly charged with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

Trafficking in five kilograms or more of cocaine can lead to a fine of up to 10 million dollars and imprisonment of no less than 10 years; possibly up to life in prison.

According to the report, these penalties are also applicable to a person who may have committed their first offence.

A notice was filed with the US court on Monday invoking the Premier’s diplomatic immunity. Attorney Theresa Van Vliet argued that Premier Fahie is immune from arrest and detention and has a right to immediate and unconditional release from prison.

It is unclear whether this application will succeed before the court.

Premier Fahie will appear again before Judge Jonathan Goodman tomorrow, Wednesday, for a pre-trial detention hearing (bail) and again on May 13 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.