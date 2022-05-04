British Virgin Islanders will be able to learn today what steps will be taken to address governance concerns that have arisen in recent days.

Minister Wheatley revealed this last evening after meeting with UK Overseas Minister Amanda Milling.

“Since the detention of Honourable Fahie last week and the subsequent release of the [Commission of Inquiry] report, there has been confusion, anxiety, and anger in the Territory. During such times, it is important that words and actions are measured and well thought out. “We have been in meetings around the clock for the past days trying to figure out how to proceed,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The meetings with Minister Milling have been productive and promising. As we conclude our last meeting, the Acting Premier will announce the way forward [today]. Please pray for us and the country as we chart the course.”

During Milling’s visit to the BVI, he will meet with local government officials for discussions on recommendations in the COI.

For the UK to impose direct rule, part of the BVI constitution would be suspended.

Milling is responsible for suspending the constitution.

During yesterday’s sitting of the House of Assembly, acting Premier Natalio Wheatley hinted at the formation of a unity government with the opposition, noting a united front was needed to address issues raised in the COI as well as to show the United Kingdom that islanders are opposed to direct rule.