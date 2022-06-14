BVI to drop COVID-19 quarantine, mask mandate

People who test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and their contacts on the British Virgin Islands will no longer have to isolate themselves as the government will be removing the requirement.

Health Minister Marlon Penn announced the development last evening in a national address on the territory’s COVID-19 response.

“The Ministry of Health will be ending all mandatory isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts of cases, and contact tracing. Further guidance for persons who may be COVID-19 positive or potentially exposed to COVID-19 will be issued this week,” Penn said.

The change will come into effect from tomorrow.

The BVI will be the first territory in the Caribbean to end the mandatory five to 14-day isolation for COVID-19 positive patients and their contacts.

Masks will no longer be mandatory across the British Virgin Islands.

But Penn noted private establishments and service providers will still have the right to institute a mask mandate. The same will apply to public sector agencies that provide social and health care, border protection and other front-facing departments where the risk of exposure is higher.

The government is encouraging residents and visitors to wear a well-fitted mask or face covering:

i. If you are positive for COVID-19;

ii. If you have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person; or

iii. Whenever you are in a mass gathering; or in communal transportation.

He added: “As we move from emergency mode to a more sustainable management of COVID-19, and enjoy fewer restrictions on daily life, we must remain vigilant and prepared. New variants can emerge and spread fast, and it may become necessary to reinstate certain measures that have been relaxed – the pandemic is not yet over.”

“It is important for people to make informed choices about how to protect themselves, and I encourage everyone to take special care to safeguard seniors, chronically ill, and other vulnerable persons.”