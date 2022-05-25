BVI will introduce new ‘integrity in public life’ law

Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley on Tuesday said the National Unity Government plans to introduce legislation to require the disclosure of all assets and interests of politicians and others in public life in the British Virgin Islands.

“The House of Assembly will introduce the Register of Interests Act to hold politicians accountable. The legislation, among other things, will make our declarations public. Furthermore, we are adding strong penalties for anyone who fails to declare their interests on time or at all. A change is needed across the board, but it must begin with us,” he said.

As part of its effort to convince the United Kingdom that reforms recommended in a Commission of Inquiry (COI) Report written by retired judge Sir Gary Hickenbottom could be accomplished without suspending the territory’s democratic institutions and imposing direct rule, the unity government has already begun housekeeping efforts.