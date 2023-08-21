A new C-Arm X-ray machine was officially installed at the Milton Cato Memorial (MCMH).

This is all part of the continuing expansion and upgrade of the diagnostic services being offered here in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Along with the installation of the machine, support includes training technicians who would work with the new equipment.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Engineer of the manufacturing company General Electric (GE) M. Gonzalez said, “this machine is very high-quality and is seen in top hospitals across the world”.

The C-Arm machine is designed to provide a more detailed scan of the brain, skeletal system, reproductive system, and other organ systems with minimal movement required of the patient.

Gonzalez also noted that there is little radiation exposure making it one of the safest diagnostic tools in medicine and will be an invaluable addition to the cadre of radiological services available to Vincentians.

The Ministry of Health continues to expand the radiology department not only at MCMH but also at other government operated health care facilities across the country.

There is already acquired an MRI, a CT scan machine, a Fluoroscopy machine, in addition to the expansion of Xray services across the country as the Ministry of Health makes moves to decentralize these services.

