Cabinet approves projects for North Windward, acquires four properties

Cabinet has authorized a variety of proposals that will kick-start many large projects.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated earlier today at a news conference in Cabinet Room that in North Windward, Cabinet had approved the acquisition and compensation of four (4) properties to repair the Overland Bridge. Furthermore, the Coastal Sea Defense Project in Sandy Bay received approval for the purchase of homes as well as compensation for people who must be evacuated.

A contract for the construction of a number of roads totaling 31.78 million EC dollars over a 24-month period was also approved for the OECC.

Gonsalves also presented an income support program for 237 arrowroot farmers, totaling EC 426,401 thousand dollars. Because of the volcanic eruption and the delayed completion of the arrowroot factory, this is being offered.

Cabinet also agreed to perform some restoration work at Brighton Beach, including the acquisition of six (6) picnic tables and table sets to increase seating capacity. According to Dr. Gonsalves, the government intends to “rebuild the structure and rebuild it better…which was at Brighton Beach belonging to Mr. Elroy “Huffles” Archer and to provide appropriate compensation.”

“I want to emphasize that this was an entirely unauthorized demolition, and the entity that carried out the demolition has no authority over that specific facility,” the Prime Minister added.

Source : API