Caesar urges youths in SVG to get involved in the fisheries sector 

130 applicants for Pirogues in Fleet Expansion Programme St Vincent (SVG)

Minister with responsibility for fisheries Saboto Caesar says that the opening of the AIA has positioned St. Vincent and the Grenadines for an increase in the exportation of fish and urges more young people to get involved in the fisheries sector.

Caesar said with initiatives like the Fleet Expansion Program, the fishing industry is taking off, with 130 applicants for Pirogues to date.

“The government will support the human resource capacity for the operations of tuna vessels.

“There is going to be a period over the next three months where we are going to source the requisite human resource capacity so that we can have the needed technology transfer to the fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be able to operate these tuna vessels and be able to stay out at sea for a longer period of time,” he said.

Caesar said that the hope is that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not only be a major transshipment point for fish harnessed on the high seas by foreign-flagged vessels but that SVG will be able to develop an indigenous fleet flagged by itself that will work within the legal framework set by international law.

Caesar made the call for youths to get involved in the fisheries sector on Monday at a signing ceremony for an agreement between the governments of SVG and Japan on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Fisheries Conference Room.

This agreement will result in the local fishing sector being given a boost to the tune of $US 2.3 million from the government of Japan through the procurement of equipment.