CAL moves to expand fleet with purchase of 3 MAX-8 & ATRs

Caribbean Airlines will purchase three additional Max 8 aircraft.

Smaller planes are being ordered to service the intra-regional market.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is set to deliver a strategic plan to the Cabinet by the end of the month, outlining the company’s objectives to expand operations and boost connections to Trinidad & Tobago and throughout the region.

Express Business has learned that as part of its presentation to the Keith Rowley administration, CAL will announce the acquisition of at least three additional Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to service the North American and North Western Caribbean routes, as well as additional ATRs to service the Eastern Caribbean and between Trinidad and Tobago.

It is also considering leasing Brazilian-built Embraer aircraft to compete with Copa Airlines on the South American route, either with flights to Rio de Janeiro or through an agreement with the Brazilian carrier, GOL, to carry passengers between the region and South America.

Caribbean Airlines verified to Express Business that a Request For Proposal (RFP) for three 737 Max 8 aircraft has already been issued.

When asked when it plans to release its RFP for three additional 737 Max 8, CAL simply stated, “This is completed.”

The corporation was also asked if the acquisition resulted in additional routes or improved reliability on existing ones.

It told Express Business that while the additional Max 8 will lead to more routes, it is not ready to specify where the aircraft will be deployed at this time.

“Caribbean Airlines currently operates an extensive and reliable schedule to over 20 destinations,” the airline noted in an email response to Express Business. The airline plans to increase its route network as part of its commitment to improve connectivity in the region. More information will be shared when the time comes.”

The Cabinet presentation comes less than two months after Carnival 2023 witnessed fewer revelers than in 2020, with a shortage of connectivity being blamed.

