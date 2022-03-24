Thursday, March 24

California Drivers to get $400 to Offset Rocketing Gas Prices

Posted By St Vincent Times

California governor Gavin Newsom has announced that a whopping $9BN of his $11BN gas rebate plan will go directly to drivers’ pockets, as pump prices soared to $5.88/gallon average across the state – hitting $7 in some LA neighborhoods.

The monster package will include $750 million in transit agency grants to offer free rides for at least three months, $600MN to pause state diesel fuel tax, over half a billion to block a scheduled rise in gas tax and a further $500MN to promote walking.

Newsom’s office explained state legislators will negotiate details over the next few days, with payments to drivers set for July if plans are approv

