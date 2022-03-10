Thursday, March 10

Call for Interns from OECS Commission

The OECS Commission invites university students and recent graduates to submit their applications for internships.
Criteria for applying for an OECS internship:
  • Be enrolled full time in an undergraduate, graduate programme, or must have recently graduated within the past year.
  • Must be an OECS national
  • Be proficient in English.
  • Possess efficient IT skills
  • Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
  • Have excellent academic performance (recent education certificates/transcripts/records must be provided).
  • Be at least 18 years old.
Very Limited space available.
Application deadline:  31st March 2022
Apply here
Prospective interns are free to send their question(s) to [email protected] .
