Call for Interns from OECS Commission

The OECS Commission invites university students and recent graduates to submit their applications for internships.

Criteria for applying for an OECS internship:

Be enrolled full time in an undergraduate, graduate programme, or must have recently graduated within the past year.

Must be an OECS national

Be proficient in English.

Possess efficient IT skills

Excellent communicator (written and verbal)

Have excellent academic performance (recent education certificates/transcripts/ records must be provided).

records must be provided). Be at least 18 years old.

Very Limited space available.

Application deadline: 31st March 2022

Apply here: