Call for Interns from OECS Commission

The OECS Commission invites university students and recent graduates to submit their applications for internships.
Criteria for applying for an OECS internship:
- Be enrolled full time in an undergraduate, graduate programme, or must have recently graduated within the past year.
- Must be an OECS national
- Be proficient in English.
- Possess efficient IT skills
- Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
- Have excellent academic performance (recent education certificates/transcripts/
records must be provided).
- Be at least 18 years old.
Very Limited space available.
Application deadline: 31st March 2022
Apply here:
Prospective interns are free to send their question(s) to [email protected] .