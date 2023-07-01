The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Semifinals held on Friday 30th June to compete in the Calypso finals which is scheduled for Sunday 9th July 2023 at the Victoria Park. They are:
Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd The price of neglect
Shaunelle McKenzie Who to blame
Shena Collis Beat yo bad with Calypso
Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander Reckless driving
Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid Crisis
Robert ‘Patches’ King Do the right thing
Bernard ‘Reality’ White I am Calypso
Omani Cupid My time
Carlos ‘Rejector’ Providence Use the anthem more
Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar We outside
Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson Gun violence
Reserve: Denis Bowman Get up (do something)