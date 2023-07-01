The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Semifinals held on Friday 30th June to compete in the Calypso finals which is scheduled for Sunday 9th July 2023 at the Victoria Park. They are:

Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd The price of neglect

Shaunelle McKenzie Who to blame

Shena Collis Beat yo bad with Calypso

Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander Reckless driving

Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid Crisis

Robert ‘Patches’ King Do the right thing

Bernard ‘Reality’ White I am Calypso

Omani Cupid My time

Carlos ‘Rejector’ Providence Use the anthem more

Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar We outside

Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson Gun violence

Reserve: Denis Bowman Get up (do something)