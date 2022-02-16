CANADA: Conservatives say they won’t support Emergencies Act

SOURCE CTV – Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won’t be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.

Leaving a Conservative caucus meeting on Wednesday, Bergen said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t attempt to thoroughly rectify the protesting and blockades in Ottawa and elsewhere with the existing powers he had.

“The first act that he does when he has a chance to do something – he doesn’t go through step one, two, three – he goes straight to 100 and invokes the Emergencies Act,” she said.

“I don’t think anything that we will see will change our mind, we will be opposing it.”

Bergen noted that the invoking of the Act comes at the same time many of the blockades are being lifted through local law enforcement.

“It really begs the question, why he would take this drastic action?”

Earlier in the day, Government House Leader Mark Holland said the emergency declaration motion will be unveiled to MPs “as soon as possible.”

Holland said given the measure has never been invoked, it’s “extremely” important for the government to get it right.

“We have had very productive conversations and certainly I’ve indicated to the House leaders that we’re going to get this to them as soon as possible but you know, we have to make sure that everything is in its proper form in order and given the fact that these are measures that have never been in Parliament before,” he said.

As part of the parliamentary oversight requirements in invoking powers under the Emergencies Act, the government must table a motion in both the House and Senate within seven sitting days outlining why federal officials feel the powers are required and detailing what specific measures will be taken, to allow the two parliamentary bodies to confirm it.

Holland said the government will be “well inside” the seven day window.