Canada Seeking To Ease Access For Trusted CARICOM Travelers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada wants to make it easier for trusted travelers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other countries to get into the country.

Trudeau met with CARICOM leaders who were meeting in the Bahamas for the 44th summit.

The Canadian leader said, according to a transcript , that travel was getting better after COVID-19 hit it hard.

“This is good for our tourism and business travel industries because it creates new business opportunities. Trudeau said, “Canada is working to make it easier and more accessible for trusted travelers from CARICOM countries and other countries in the region.”

He said that there are now hundreds of thousands of Canadians who say they are from the Caribbean.

“Every year, we welcome people from the Caribbean to Canada to study, build a life, share their culture, or just visit,” Trudeau said.

At the same time, he noticed that people like to visit the Caribbean because tourism is a big part of the economy.

“Every year, millions of Canadians visit the islands,” the Prime Minister of Canada said.

Concerns about “unreliable travel documents” led Canada to require Vincentians to get visas in 2012.

At the time, Canadian officials said that the visa requirements would help them better control the flow of people into their country while still making it clear that they welcome honest travelers.