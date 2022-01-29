CANADA: Thousands converge on Parliament Hill calling for end to Vaccine mandate

A convoy of thousands of truckers and other protesters converged on Parliament Hill Saturday to call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions — a raucous demonstration that has police on high alert for possible violence even as organizers urge the crowd to be peaceful.

Hundreds of protesters on foot flooded into the parliamentary precinct on Saturday in the midst of an extreme cold warning, joining a lineup of truckers that started to arrive on the scene late Friday night.

They were later joined by other drivers and demonstrators from all regions of the country that, in some cases, travelled thousands of kilometres to take their message to the streets outside of the Prime Minister’s Office in the downtown core.

Police said as many as 10,000 people were expected to be on hand by day’s end, but by Saturday evening the force did not have an official estimate of the crowd’s size. Also that evening, the group organizing the convoy sent out a schedule for Sunday events, including a prayer and press conference.

The convoy has snarled traffic throughout the region, clogging arteries that lead in and out of the city centre. Law enforcement urged everyone to avoid travel to the downtown as it deals with the surge of people. The Rideau Centre, a major shopping centre only steps from the main protest site, was closed early after it was overrun with maskless patrons defying provincial rules for indoor spaces.

The many trucks that have gathered along Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings are adorned with banners denouncing public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Some warn that communism will take hold in Canada if COVID-19-related restrictions continue. Dozens of truckers blasted their horns throughout the day and into the evening.

Amid security concerns, Trudeau and his family have been moved from their home to an undisclosed location in the nation’s capital, sources said.

The protest, while loud and disruptive, has been peaceful to this point. As of 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, no charges have been laid against any of the protesters, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said. The police said at 8 p.m. ET no incidents of violence or injuries had been reported.

A demonstration that was originally planned to urge the federal government to drop its vaccine mandate for cross-border essential workers like truckers has morphed into a larger movement against all public health measures.

A number of the people assembled, many of whom are not truckers, said they were on hand to pressure the government to end pandemic-related restrictions and return to “normal.” The event has also attracted some more extreme voices who have called for violence.

Roughly a dozen protesters had parked their vehicles on the site of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Ottawa’s National War Memorial earlier Saturday. The cars and trucks were removed by midday after orders from local police. “Parking on this sacred ground was a sign of complete disrespect,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said.

Later, protesters were seen dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, prompting condemnation from Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Canada’s top soldier Gen. Wayne Eyre.

