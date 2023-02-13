Canadian Guider Elizabeth Fox Visits St Vincent and the Grenadines

Guider Fox Visits No.30 Open Kingstown Brownie Pack

On Friday, 10th February, 2023, Elizabeth Fox, a guider in Girl Guides Association of Canada visited the No.30 Open Kingstown Brownie Pack of the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The programme of activities included an official welcome ceremony at the Argyle International Airport and cultural exchanges at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens. Bim Bims and Brownie Guides were given the opportunity to share about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ culture and girl guiding in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while Brown Owl Elizabeth Fox shared about Canada, swopped custom badges and taught about girl guiding in Canada.

The Girl Guides Association of Canada and the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are a part of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts; a sisterhood of 152 Member States and 10,000,000 girls and young women in five regions across the globe: Africa, the Arab Region Group, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Western Hemisphere.

The visit of Guider Fox came days before the celebration of World Thinking Day 2022, the most momentous day on the girl guiding calendar worldwide. World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22nd each year and is a day for international friendship since 1926. Every year on the 22nd of February, Girl Guides and Girl Scouts celebrate the Movement by connecting with each other and having fun together, learning about and taking action on the global issues that affect their local communities, and fundraising for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world.

This year’s local World Thinking Day activities will be held on Sunday, 19th February 2022 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Bim Bims, Brownie Guides, Girl Guides, Ranger Guides, Young Leaders and Guiders will meet for a celebratory parade and special ceremony with the inclusion of a special “Talking Tree”. Members of the movement will gather outside the Peace Memorial Hall from 1:30 pm and prior to the commencement of the special ceremony which will commence at 2:30 pm. Additionally, the annual Althea Commissiong Brownie Public Speaking will be held on Saturday, 25th February 2023 at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens.