FIRST-EVER Canouan EcoQuest Summer Programme

From August 11th to 15th, 2025, youth ages 12 to 17 are invited to join us for an exciting new adventure in environmental exploration and discovery— on the beautiful island of Canouan!

Location: Canouan Secondary School

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

This brand-new initiative is part of the national Ridge to Reef Summer Youth Engagement Programme and is delivered in partnership with the Canouan Group, empowering young minds to become the next generation of environmental stewards.

Activities include:

Hike to Mt. Royal

Beach Safety & Conservation

Composting Workshops

Creative Painting Sessions

… and so much more!

Register now:

Or scan the QR code on the flyer.

Deadline: Registration closes August 6th at 4:00 PM

Spaces are limited – don’t miss out!

Let’s come together to Discover. Learn. Protect.