Canouan students gain experience in coding, robotics

On July 23, 2025, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is set to conclude the first of its three (3) MyApp Summer Programs for the year with a closing ceremony at the Canouan Secondary School.

Thirteen eager students from the Canouan Secondary School participated in this session which began on July 10, 2025, gaining hands-on experience in coding and robotics. Over the course of the session, students learned to code using the Micro:bit—a pocket-sized microcontroller and built their own robots, which they then programmed to perform specific tasks.

In addition to the classroom-based learning, participants were treated to a field trip to Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences, where they received a guided tour of the facility. During the visit, students were introduced to the technical operations behind running a high-end resort and marina, offering them a real-world glimpse into how technology supports the hospitality industry.

The Valedictorian of the program will be gifted a laptop compliments FLOW and will be given the opportunity to participate in the NTRC’s icode784 Competition Robotics Category which will conclude on October 22, 2025.

The Second Session is set to being at the St. Vincent Grammar School on July 28, 2025, for 2 weeks followed by the third at the Central Leeward Secondary School beginning on August 4, 2025, for the same duration.

The NTRC extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Education, the Principal of Canouan Secondary School, Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences and our sponsors: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Spazio VC, Flow, Digicel, St. Vincent Port Authority, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Massy Stores Ltd, Vinlec, Facey Trading, Open integration and Bonadies Supermarket #2 for making this program possible. We also thank the parents of all participants for their support.