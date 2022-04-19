Cape Air will become the first electric airline in the Caribbean

Cape Air, a Massachusetts-based airline with a strong Caribbean presence, is transitioning to electric.

As a result, the company has signed a letter of intent to purchase 75 electric Alice commuter aircraft, making it the first low-cost electric airline in the Caribbean.

According to Jessica Pruss, vice president of sales at EVIATION said, “truly sustainable aviation not only reduces the impact of air travel on the environment but also makes business sense.”

“We are pleased to partner with Cape Air, a recognized leader in regional air travel, to provide innovative solutions that benefit airline operators, passengers, communities, and society.”

Taking a pioneering step into the sustainable era of aviation, the company says it wants to set up an unparalleled electric fleet for regional travel.

Cape Air’s Caribbean network includes destinations like St Thomas, Tortola, Virgin Gorda, St Croix, Culebra and Vieques.