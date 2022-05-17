CAPHA Gets Support for CARICOM Infectious Disease Surveillance

In order to accurately detect, characterize, and treat infectious diseases, CARICOM Member States are poised to benefit from a fund to strengthen laboratory systems and networks, as well as human resources.

Through the CARICOM Secretariat, the Republic of Korea is providing funding for the project “Strengthening Health Systems in CARICOM to Address Infectious Diseases”.

With this grant worth US$656,743, CARPHA will be able to perform a series of interventions to benefit its member states.

The project was launched on 13 May 2022 at the headquarters of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Additionally, the project enables the purchase of a KingFisher Flex Purification System and the required reagents, which are housed at the CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory.

With this equipment, CMML will be able to detect COVID-19, as well as monitor diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika, and conduct routine respiratory surveillance for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

In 2006, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) signed an agreement for the establishment of a consultation and cooperation mechanism between their governments.

There has been a steady increase in understanding and collaboration between CARICOM and the Republic of Korea since then.

Currently, CARPHA is executing another project funded by the Republic of Korea. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with CARICOM, CARPHA is procuring personal protective equipment (PPEs) for nine (9) of its Member States valued at US$400,000 which is part of a larger support of US$1M provided to 15 Caribbean Countries.