Splendid ACE collided with ‘Dolphin’ at Cruise Terminal

On Sunday, the Splendid ACE car boat collided with one of the ‘dolphins’ at the cruise terminal, as stated by Carl James, CEO of the St Vincent Port Authority, in an interview with the API.

Dolphins are structures driven into the ground in rivers and harbours to provide ships with a location to dock or moor.

James stated that although a comprehensive investigation will occur, in the meantime, they must adhere to the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the Port Authority Act.

“We would need to ensure that proper investigations are done, and the primary responsibility for that would lie with the flag state for this vessel, which is Japan.”

”Japan is a highly respected, very reputable, and compliant ship registry. So we should ensure that we have a fair investigation into the matter. Nonetheless, the Port Authority is working with the Maritime Administration to undertake our own investigation, and we anticipate that the flag state will cooperate with us in terms of information sharing so that we could delve into the matter and assess specifically what would have occurred.”

James expressed that it would not be beneficial to make any decisions or assumptions based on the preliminary information given.

“Making any decisions or any assumptions based on the preliminary information provided is one thing, but these vessels carry black boxes just like airlines, so we would then be able to ascertain and have better sorting through respect to what would have occurred and be able to make a more informed decision moving forward.”

Tuesdays Press Release By SVGPA Below

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) is happy to share that repairs to the vessel Splendid Ace have been successfully completed. This follows an incident that took place while the vessel was berthing at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal (KCT) on Sunday, 10th November 2024.

The vessel’s damage was evaluated, and repairs were completed to a satisfactory standard under the supervision of an NK class surveyor who arrived in state on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The repairs to the vessel allowed for the continuation of its journey, and consequently, the vessel left the KCT around midday today.

The departure of the vessel Splendid Ace showcases the SVGPA’s dedication to operational resilience and its ability to respond adeptly to unforeseen challenges, thus enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in the trade and transport sector throughout the region.

The SVGPA expresses its understanding and gratitude to all parties impacted by this incident. We would like to express our gratitude to all stakeholders and the wider community for their understanding and collaboration as we addressed this matter. We eagerly anticipate maintaining our position as a dependable port for safe and trustworthy logistical and maritime services.