𝐃𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, CARDIcaribbean is conducting a fertilizer and spacing trial for two varieties of dasheen (local and IND 512) in Montreal and Greiggs.

The aim is to provide optimal fertilizer and spacing recommendations to farmers so they can achieve maximum yields while reducing costs and negative environmental impact. Dasheen remains important to the local diet and valued as a commodity with high export potential on the island.

Data is being collected for several plant growth and development parameters such as petiole length, number of suckers, number of corms and leaf length and and diameter. At harvesting data will be collected for number of corms, corm weight, length and diameter.

Noting the recurring spikes and high price volatility of fertilizers in the Region it is important that farmers get research backed information to guide their decision making.

Future trials are being planned for organic fertilizers.