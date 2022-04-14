The Caribbean and Africa must establish closer ties, says Rwandan President

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, says it is time for the Caribbean region and the African continent to establish more direct contacts instead of resorting to the use of multilateral organisations to establish such links.

Kagame, who is on a three-day state visit to Jamaica, made the comment Thursday afternoon while addressing a special joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament at Gordon House in downtown Kingston.

“Africa and the Caribbean should work together to advance common positions in these (multilateral) bodies where our interests align as they often do,” Kagame said to sustained applause. He noted that such common positions include matters related to climate change and global health.

“Africa and Jamaica do not have to relate to each other only through intermediaries. Our diplomats tend to meet in New York, London or Geneva. I do not have a problem with that but we could do it otherwise,” Kagame said.

“It is high time for Africa and the Caribbean to work together in (a) direct and sustained manner, both through our present regional organisations – Caricom and the African Union – and bilaterally,” he added.

The visiting president said the first Africa-Caricom Summit that was held last September was long overdue and must be built upon.

“There should also be direct people to people exchanges particularly for the youth and entrepreneurs,” he stated.