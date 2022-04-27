The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to advise that Caribbean Airlines Ltd has confirmed direct flights between Toronto, Canada and Grenada to accommodate revellers who wish to attend Spice Mas 2022.

This increased airlift provides accessibility during a period where many visitors and Grenadian nationals are eager to travel and participate in our biggest cultural festival.

The new direct flights are as follows:

Date Departure Time Arrival Time 3 August 2022 Toronto (YYZ) 10:30 PM Grenada (GND) 3:30 AM 4 August 2022 Toronto (YYZ) 11:15 PM Grenada (GND) 4:35 AM 10 August 2022 Grenada (GND) 2:15 PM Toronto (YYZ) 7:50 PM 11 August 2022 Grenada (GND) 3:40 PM Toronto (YYZ) 9:15 PM

“This capacity from Caribbean Airlines Ltd is very welcome because ease of connectivity is critical,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “We expect a surge in bookings for this period as there is massive excitement around Spice Mas ‘22 that will only continue to build.”

GTA continues to diligently work with our partners to provide as many travel options as possible and in the anticipation of high demand for these seats, recommends booking these flights early to avoid disappointment.