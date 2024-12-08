Caribbean Airlines Expands Network with New Guadeloupe Route

Caribbean Airlines Brings the Region Closer with New Service to Guadeloupe

Caribbean Airlines announces the start of its new service to the French island of Guadeloupe, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

This new route, operating four (4) times per week via St. Lucia and Dominica, opens new opportunities for seamless travel and collaboration across the Caribbean.

The introduction of flights to Guadeloupe brings a fitting conclusion to an ambitious year of expansion for Caribbean Airlines. In 2024, the airline’s network grew with the addition of Puerto Rico, Martinique and now Guadeloupe. These new destinations are complemented by key regional developments, including flights between Ogle, Guyana, and Suriname, expanded regional and international schedules, and the upcoming relaunch of the Fort Lauderdale to Kingston route.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the airline’s latest milestone, stating: “At Caribbean Airlines, our theme of ‘Welcome Home’ reflects our vision of uniting the Caribbean and beyond. This new service to Guadeloupe strengthens our commitment to building bridges across the region for the betterment of our people, culture, trade, and education. Whether you’re connecting for business, leisure, or to visit loved ones, our network is designed to make every journey as seamless and welcoming as possible.”

Medera added, “As we reflect on a year of dynamic growth, we are proud to be at the forefront of regional connectivity. The start of service to Guadeloupe is not just an expansion of our network; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to fostering unity, opportunity, and the vibrant exchange of Caribbean culture.”

Guadeloupe, renowned for its vibrant Creole culture, lush landscapes, and iconic landmarks like La Soufrière Volcano, offers travelers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. By linking this destination to St. Lucia, Dominica, Trinidad and the wider Caribbean Airlines network, the airline is opening new gateways for exploration and connection across the region.

The schedule for this new route is carefully designed to provide convenient connectivity to and from other destinations in the airline’s extensive network, ensuring hassle-free travel for passengers.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guadeloupe Maryse Condé Airport Alain BIÈVRE shared his appreciation stating: “Expanding our regional network is a priority for us, Caribbean Airlines opening up the southern islands to our butterfly archipelago is great news, we are looking forward to building a strong relationship with Caribbean Airlines and strengthening connections within the Caribbean”.

Caribbean Airlines continues to lead the way in connecting the Caribbean and beyond, offering reliable service, warm hospitality, and convenient travel solutions.