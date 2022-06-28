Caribbean Airlines flights cancelled as disturbance approaches T&T

The state-owned Caribbean Airlines Tuesday cancelled or re-scheduled several of its flights as the region prepares for the passage of a tropical cyclone that is moving towards the southern Windward Islands and is likely to bring heavy rains and gusty winds.

The Trinidad and Tobago government has also closed schools on the island as a precaution.

CAL said that all its domestic flights between Trinidad and Tobago had been cancelled and it had also cancelled its scheduled services from Kingston in Jamaica to St. Maarten, Barbados and Port of Spain as well as the flight from Trinidad to Suriname and return.

In addition, the airline said that it is scheduling its services from Trinidad to Guyana, Trinidad to Curacao and Curacao to Port of Spain.

“Caribbean Airlines advises that there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28 through July 1,” the airline said urging customers to check their flight status by route or flight number.

DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 1536 Trinidad to Tobago Cancelled BW 1537 Tobago to Trinidad Cancelled BW 1540 Trinidad to Tobago Cancelled BW 1541 Tobago to Trinidad Cancelled

INTERNATIONAL – RETIMED SERVICES FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS ORIGINAL DEP TIME NEW DEP TIME NEW ARR TIME BW 462 Trinidad to Guyana Re-timed (later departure) 5:00 PM 6:40 PM 7:50 PM BW 400 Trinidad to Curacao Re-timed (earlier departure) 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 2:55 PM BW 401 Curacao to Trinidad Re-timed (earlier departure) 4:55 PM 3:40 PM 6:05 PM

INTERNATIONAL – CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 417 Kingston/St Maarten/ Barbados /Trinidad Cancelled BW 883 Trinidad to Suriname Cancelled BW 884 Suriname to Trinidad Cancelled The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.