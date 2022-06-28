ADVERT
Tuesday, June 28
Updated:

Caribbean Airlines flights cancelled as disturbance approaches T&T

Editorial Staff
CARIBBEAN CAFÉ IS BACK!

Caribbean Airlines flights cancelled as disturbance approaches T&T

The state-owned Caribbean Airlines Tuesday cancelled or re-scheduled several of its flights as the region prepares for the passage of a tropical cyclone that is moving towards the southern Windward Islands and is likely to bring heavy rains and gusty winds.

The Trinidad and Tobago government has also closed schools on the island as a precaution.

CAL said that all its domestic flights between Trinidad and Tobago had been cancelled and it had also cancelled its scheduled services from Kingston in Jamaica to St. Maarten, Barbados and Port of Spain as well as the flight from Trinidad to Suriname and return.

In addition, the airline said that it is scheduling its services from Trinidad to Guyana, Trinidad to Curacao and Curacao to Port of Spain.

“Caribbean Airlines advises that there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28 through July 1,” the airline said urging customers to check their flight status by route or flight number.

DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

 

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 1536

Trinidad to Tobago

Cancelled

BW 1537

Tobago to Trinidad

Cancelled

BW 1540

Trinidad to Tobago

Cancelled

BW 1541

Tobago to Trinidad

Cancelled

INTERNATIONAL – RETIMED SERVICES FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022 

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

ORIGINAL

DEP TIME

NEW

DEP TIME

NEW ARR TIME

BW 462

Trinidad to Guyana

Re-timed (later departure)

5:00 PM

6:40 PM

7:50 PM

BW 400

Trinidad to Curacao

Re-timed (earlier departure)

1:30 PM

12:30 PM

2:55 PM

BW 401

Curacao to Trinidad

Re-timed (earlier departure)

4:55 PM

3:40 PM

6:05 PM

INTERNATIONAL – CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022 

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 417

Kingston/St Maarten/ Barbados /Trinidad

Cancelled

BW 883

Trinidad to Suriname

Cancelled

BW 884

Suriname to Trinidad

Cancelled

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Source :
Caribbean Airlines
Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts