Caribbean Airlines resumes flights to Fort Lauderdale from Trinidad

Caribbean Airlines will resume twice-weekly service between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale, starting May 20, 2022.

The non-stop, return flights between Piarco International (POS) and Hollywood International Airport (FLL) will operate each Friday and Sunday.

The return of service to Fort Lauderdale comes just in time to facilitate Summer travel bookings. It also complements the airline’s current schedule to Miami and Orlando. The addition of this third Florida destination to the Caribbean Airlines network gives customers more flexibility and a choice of convenient travel times between Florida and Trinidad.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND FORT LAUDERDALE

Route Flight # Day of Week Start Date Dep Arr POS-FLL BW480 FRI/SUN 20 MAY 2022 10:45 AM 2:50 PM FLL-POS BW481 FRI SUN 20 APR 2022 5:15 PM 9:00 PM

*Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.

Due to holiday weekends, flights scheduled for May 29 and Jun 19 ONLY will operate on May 30 and Jun 20 respectively*

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests. Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.