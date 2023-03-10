Caribbean Airlines will increase flights to Dominica from April 7th

Caribbean Airlines to Increase Service to Dominica

Caribbean Airlines will increase its service to Dominica from Trinidad by adding a return service on Fridays beginning April 7, 2023.

Currently, Caribbean Airlines operates service to Dominica on Thursday from POS and then onward to BGI, and offers service from BGI to DOM on Mondays onward to POS. The flights operate on the ATR 72 which have 68 seats.

Travelers can now fly from POS, Trinidad on Thursdays and Fridays (beginning April 7, 2023) and depart Dominica on Mondays via Caribbean Airlines. The service is now

increased from two weekly flights to three weekly flights with an increase of 68 seats or 33% .

Travelers from the Tri State Area in the United States can also travel same day to Dominica via Caribbean Airlines. For example, leave New York (via JFK) at 7:30am on Friday , and arrive in Dominica by 6:45pm Stayover for 1 week and depart Dominica on Friday at 7:40pm and arrive back at JFK on Saturday at 5:30am.

“The addition of this Friday return flight between Trinidad and Dominica not only increases the options of those resident in Trinidad to visit Dominica but also allow our friends from the TriState area to travel inbound sameday to Dominica via convenient service from JFK through POS and outbound on the redeye to return to JFK to begin their day,” Colin Piper – Director of Tourism.