CARIBBEAN AIRLINES IS PROUD TO PRESENT MACHEL 40 – ‘ONE SHOW’

Caribbean Airlines is the Presenting Sponsor of Machel 40 – ‘One Show’, happening on Carnival Friday (February 17, 2023) in Trinidad.

This partnership with the iconic “King of Soca” – Machel Montano, further underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting culture, and by extension legendary Caribbean icons who continue to promote the region globally, through music.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Machel again, who is well known across the region and internationally. He has successfully used Soca music to connect people, and as the leading Caribbean airline brand, we share a common interest in bringing people together. This is one of the main reasons why we are pleased to align with him and to be the presenting sponsor of Machel 40 – ‘One Show.’

Mr. Medera added: “We also congratulate Machel as he celebrates 40 successful years in the music business. He remains a force to be reckoned with and we applaud his ingenuity and versatility as an artiste; he continues to produce music we can all embrace as Caribbean People”.

Montano in commenting on the partnership with Caribbean Airlines said: “I am truly happy to have the support of the region’s number one airline; it’s not something that I take for granted. I’m pleased to know that Caribbean Airlines as a corporate citizen, recognises my contribution to culture and has come aboard as the Presenting Sponsor for the Machel 40 – ‘One Show’. I want to encourage corporate entities to continue supporting culture and Soca as an artform, because together we can continue to take Soca and Caribbean culture to the world.”

Caribbean Airlines in collaboration with Machel Montano, the Voice and Agent Sasco recently released the Soca hit “Welcome Home”, at a massive family event at the famous Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue, Port-of-Spain Trinidad. The song mirrors the theme of Caribbean Airlines 2023 campaign and captures the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean and all the key elements that make the region home.