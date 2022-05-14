Caribbean Airlines offering New Pre-order Menus

The food part of travelling usually happens when you reach your destination. Caribbean Airlines has revived in-flight dining’s cachet by launching a new pre-order menu

Designed for the Caribbean palate, the new meals were created with the idea that no one knows it better than Caribbean Airlines. So try Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian Geera Aloo, Sada Roti, Eggplant, Pumpkin and Tomato Choka, Spinach and Coconut Bake, Guyanase Pepperpot served with bread and Chicken Curry, as well as Barbadian Flying Fish.

“In the Caribbean, food defines and unites us. We show love and respect with food. We are celebrating the food language of the Caribbean people and amplifying our interconnectedness through these new meals,” said Alicia Cabrera, executive manager of Caribbean Airlines.

A recent Port of Spain tasting event for a select group of the airline’s frequent flyers yielded overwhelmingly positive reviews. “Pepperpot is a traditional Guyanese meal, passed down by our indigenous people. So, when you eat pepperpot, it is a taste of home. Now I can be thousands of miles in the air and still feel at home and that’s a win for me,” said Keisha Alleyne.

Jamaican Ramona Sirju was also delighted with the new meals. “I’m so happy that Caribbean Airlines offers jerk chicken on-board. It’s refreshing to be able to fulfil your cravings with all the cuisines now offered,” he said.

The meals are available for pre-order up to 36 hours before your flight, and long-time frequent flyer Jason Baptiste is excited. “When you board Caribbean Airlines, you’re not only going to experience the Caribbean in terms of all its warmth; you’re now able to taste the Caribbean on the flight. And that’s just amazing,” he said. And with summer travel season almost here, we expect to hear more about the good food vibes from Caribbean Airlines travellers.