Caribbean Airlines offers Friday, Monday flights between Trinidad & St. Maarten

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES EXPANDS CONNECTIVITY WITH INCREASED CAPACITY TO ST. MAARTEN

Caribbean Airlines, the leading airline connecting the Caribbean, announces the expansion of its services between Trinidad and St. Maarten. This is in keeping with one of the core elements of the company’s Welcome Home campaign, to improve connectivity and foster closer links within the region.

Starting from August 21, the airline will increase capacity with an additional service every Friday, providing travellers with more opportunities to experience the beautiful island of St. Maarten and its unique blend of French and Dutch culture. As the airline with the largest network in the Caribbean, Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to expanding its reach and reinforcing its commitment to making the Caribbean feel like home.

The new flights, operated using the ATR 72-600 aircraft, will offer both business and leisure travellers increased flexibility and convenience, allowing them to explore St. Maarten like never before. With its pristine beaches, rich history, and vibrant local culture, St. Maarten has long been a favourite destination in the Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines’ growth momentum continues as it prepares to add a second service between Trinidad and St. Maarten from November 05, coinciding with the bustling winter season. This additional Monday flight will further enhance travel options, just in time to cater to the increased demand during that peak travel period.

These newly introduced ATR services will add 272 seats weekly to this destination, complementing Caribbean Airlines’ existing twice-weekly jet services, which are available every Wednesday and Saturday and further solidifying the airline’s position as the premier choice for Caribbean travel.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera expressed the airline’s strategic vision, stating, ” The Caribbean is our home, and our growth strategy is deeply rooted in the Caribbean. Our expansion efforts reflect our commitment to seamlessly connect this beautiful region. We are delighted to offer increased capacity and more travel options between Trinidad and St. Maarten. This expansion is testament to our dedication to providing enhanced connections within the region, which is one of the pillars of our Welcome Home campaign.”

With a focus on continuous growth and connectivity, the airline embodies the essence of the Caribbean as its home, warmly welcoming passengers to explore and embrace the region’s beauty. To stay up-to-date with the latest news from Caribbean Airlines, follow the airline’s social media pages, visit its website www.caribbean-airlines.com and download the free Caribbean Airlines mobile app.