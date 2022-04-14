CAL re-introduces Tobago to New York non-stop flights

Caribbean Airlines is delighted to announce the re-start of non-stop service between Tobago and JFK, New York from May 05.

The addition of this service is part of Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to improve regional connectivity and to support the drive to boost Tobago’s tourism.

The airline is also working with key stakeholders like the Magdalena Grande Hotel, Tobago to stimulate leisure travel demand and multi-destination tourism. In the coming weeks, customers can expect more exciting announcements about special joint promotions as well as information about increased non-stop connections to/from Tobago.

In commenting on this development, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “In keeping with our promise to Reset Expectations, Caribbean Airlines will re-introduce non-stop service between Tobago and New York. The JFK flights will place 320 additional seats into the market and offer a dual cabin travel experience, linking the diaspora with home and allowing more options for flight connections via JFK.”