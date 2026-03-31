Caribbean Airlines Shoots Down Closure Rumors

Caribbean Airlines has officially dismissed rumors regarding its potential closure, assuring the public that its operations continue as normal. In a statement released today, the airline’s Board of Directors categorically rejected reports suggesting the carrier is shutting down, noting that there have been no discussions regarding the closure of the airline.

The airline is currently actively reviewing its operations as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the business and ensure a more stable and sustainable future. This review process is focused on maintaining strong connectivity across the airline’s network and delivering reliable service to its customers.

To further support its strategic direction and leadership, Caribbean Airlines is moving forward with several key initiatives:

Financial Transparency: Work on the airline’s audited financial statements is currently well underway.

Leadership Strengthening: The company is progressing with the recruitment of key senior management positions to bolster leadership and support long-term strategic goals.

Management expressed gratitude to its customers and stakeholders for their continued confidence during this time. The airline emphasized that every effort is being made to ensure its long-term sustainability and its continued role as a vital service provider for the region.