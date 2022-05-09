Caribbean Airlines unveils more flight options from Jamaica to Florida

Starting July 1, 2022, customers travelling out of Kingston, Jamaica now have more options for travel with the introduction of service to Orlando, Florida.

The non-stop, return flights between Norman Manley International (KIN) and Orlando International (MCO) airports will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday. These flights are complemented by three (3) weekly services between KIN and Hollywood International Airport (FLL) each Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests. Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.