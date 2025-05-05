CAL Enhances Passenger Experience with Wireless In-Flight Entertainment

Caribbean Airlines rolls out wireless in-flight entertainment to its regional fleet

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is set to introduce wireless in-flight entertainment to its ATR fleet and Boeing 737-800 NG between Kingston, Jamaica and Florida. The Caribbean View interface will provide content such as movies, TV programs, music, games, and a moving map.

Passengers will need to use their own devices to access content, and the system will not offer external internet access. CAL has partnered with Scotland-based Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd to provide the Blueview wireless in-flight entertainment system, which is used by several international carriers.

CAL and Bluebox Aviation Systems previously worked together on the airline’s old 737-800 NG fleet. The airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, expressed satisfaction with Bluebox’s reliability and user-friendly interface design.

This is the second major passenger experience upgrade for the ATR fleet in recent years, following a cabin retrofit in late 2023. CAL’s ATR 72-600 fleet operates both on the T&T airbridge and around the region.