Caribbean becoming too hot for habitation, says climate change group

Climate change is increasing global temperatures, turning the Caribbean into a region that will be too hot to live in comfortably, according to experts.

Antonio Hegar, epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Belize, says the rise in global temperatures caused by climate change makes Caribbean people more susceptible to heat strokes as it puts their bodies under more stress.

“You’re not even aware your body is dehydrated and overheated until you literally collapse from heat stress, cramp, or exhaustion.”

“There will be so much heat that even young, healthy people or those who live in areas accustomed to high temperatures won’t be able to handle it and live there anymore. That gives you a sense of how serious the problem is.”

In a statement, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre said that the IPCC’s sixth assessment report on climate change has sounded alarms around the globe.

“With global temperatures currently at 1.5°C, and an increase to 2°C expected in the near future, climate change is exacerbating our exposure to extreme temperatures”.

“Hot days can cause increased levels of illness and death by impairing the body’s ability to regulate its temperature”.

According to the report, the heat has become too hot for the Caribbean.

There have also been reports of schoolchildren getting heatstroke.