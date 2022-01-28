Caribbean told to brace for La Nina patterns during the next 3 months

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlook Newsletter, CariCOF said that for the period February to April the La Nina pattern will continue in addition to Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao (ABC islands) and Belize where seasonal rainfall is expected to be the usual or drier.

La Nina refers to “a cold event” and during a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than average in the south and cooler than normal in the north

“A higher frequency of wet days and wet spells are forecast for the eastern Caribbean where rainfall is expected to be at least as wet as or wetter than the usual, which should taper the chances of wildfire and promote water reservoir capacity,” CariCOF said.

According to CariCOF, rainfall totals from February to April are likely to be at least as high as usual in the ABC islands, Lesser Antilles, and the Guianas; but likely the usual or drier in the Bahamas and Cuba.