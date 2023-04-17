Caribbean expecting Excessive Heat mainly in August & September

Excessive heat expected in Caribbean

Even during the rainy season, the Caribbean will have a hot summer.

In its heat forecast for April to September 2023, the Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) predicts extreme heat, particularly in August and September.

So, how hot will it be in the next three to six months? According to the heat forecast, the first portion of the Caribbean Heat Season (April/May through October) should not be any hotter than usual.

Intense nighttime and daytime heat is forecast for much of the Caribbean from July through September, when the Heat Season is at its peak.

As a result, a higher frequency of moderate heat symptoms caused by severe heat can harm one’s health, especially in August and September.

The heat can have the following effects on public health:

strong increase in mild heat symptoms increase in heat illnesses, fainting episodes, hospitalisations, health services potential increase in biological risk (eg Aedes mosquito-borne diseases, gastrointestinal disease) exacerbation of vulnerability in patients with chronic illness, children, pregnant women and the elderly For persons working outdoors the heat can affect occupational health in the following ways: potential increase in exhaustion during intense outdoor activity reduced labour productivity Excessive heat can also affect one’s well-being in numerous ways: increased sweating and water consumption snacking/binge eating leading to acute negative health impacts (hypertension, diabetes) and weight gain potentially increased fatigue, irritability and aggression during prolonged heatwaves

Source : Loop News