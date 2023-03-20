Caribbean nationals arrested by US immigration agents during nationwide sweep

US immigration agents arrest Caribbean nationals in nationwide sweep

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department reports that agents from its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) captured 220 removable noncitizens during a countrywide enforcement action.

According to ICE, between March 4 and March 13, citizens from Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago were apprehended in the immigration search.

“Officials identified the noncitizens as having been convicted of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unauthorized possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence,” ICE said in a statement.

“Our officers will continue to focus on smart, effective immigration enforcement that protects the country by arresting and deporting individuals who jeopardize the safety of our communities and the integrity of federal immigration law,” ERO Executive Associate Director Corey A. Price stated.

“Our personnel evaluate multiple elements during targeting and detention to ensure we are following US immigration laws in a humane, effective, and professional manner,” he added.

According to ICE, among those detained was a 20-year-old Cuban citizen in Miami who was convicted in July 2022 by the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami of criminal murder in the second degree/deadly weapon/aggravated battery attempt.

A 40-year-old Trinidad and Tobago resident of Teaneck, New Jersey, was also detained.

According to ICE, the Trinidadian was convicted by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in November 2022 of criminal conspiracy to distribute controlled drugs and felony narcotics-sell/distribute/dispense.

The immigration enforcement agency stated it “targets and arrests noncitizens who have committed crimes and other persons who have broken our nation’s immigration rules.

“ICE officers use their discretion inherent as law enforcement authorities to target enforcement resources on persons who endanger the homeland,” it said, adding that the initiative includes noncitizens with a final order of removal.

“Cases susceptible to federal criminal prosecution may be brought to the appropriate US attorney’s office,” the statement continued.

According to ICE, ERO detained 46,396 noncitizens with criminal history in fiscal year 2022.

According to ICE, this group was involved with 198,498 charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses, 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses, 5,554 weapons offenses, 1,501 homicide-related offenses, and 1,114 abduction offenses.

Source : CMC