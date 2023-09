On Monday, UKinCaribbean, the official Twitter account of various British diplomatic missions in the Caribbean, announced that Caribbean nationals do not need an ETA to travel to the UK at this time.

It claimed that ETA requirements for Caribbean nationals and the majority of the world will commence in 2024, on dates to be revealed.

It will mostly apply to travellers who do not require a visa for short visits in the UK and do not already have UK immigration status prior to arrival.