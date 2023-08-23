Caribbean team in inaugural Walking Football World Nations Cup

THE FA’s main training center in Staffordshire, St George’s Park, will host the inaugural Walking Football World Nations Cup from August 24 to 26.

The Caribbean have entered two teams, one in the over 50s and one in the over 60s divisions, on short notice in a sport that has become a global phenomenon since its beginnings.

The tournament will feature 16 countries competing in the over-50 category and 12 countries competing in the over-60 category. The Caribbean will enter a squad in each division of the 6-a-side tournament, and due to the short notice, they will have to pick their team from first generation Caribbean diaspora players primarily residing in the United Kingdom. The 24 players chosen have ancestors from all around the English-speaking Caribbean.

It is the objective of Walking Football Caribbean to use this competition as a platform to completely promote participation in this sport throughout the Caribbean in what has become a global sensation since its inception in the UK around a decade ago.

The Caribbean team will compete in Group B against Northern Ireland, Italy, Australia, Wales, and the Czech Republic in the over 60 category. The hosts England, France, the Basque Country, South Korea, Japan, and Canada will compete in Group A.

The Caribbean team will compete in Group B alongside Italy, the Basque Country, Nigeria, Singapore, Jersey, Georgia, and Japan in the Over 50 division. Meanwhile, England, Rwanda, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Wales, and Australia will compete in Group A.

On paper, the Caribbean area faces a difficult challenge. They will, however, take inspiration from the great West Indian cricket teams of the past. ‘Pele’s Pearls,’ a Caribbean Walking Football Club from the Midlands, UK, previously represented England in a world championship and won. Several of these players are represented by both squads. As a result, we enter the competition with great hopes rather than as underdogs.

Walking Football Caribbean would like to thank their sponsor, Theo Burnett, Golden Krust franchise holder and Foundation Member (Atlanta), as well as their collaborating partner and aligned charity, the Jason Roberts Foundation, for sharing our vision of seeing the game played wherever there are people of Caribbean origin for the health benefits that can be experienced.

Source : Voice Online UK