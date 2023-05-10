Caribbean Utility Leaders Gather in Dom Rep for Annual Energy Conference

The wait is almost over for energy sector leaders in the Caribbean, as the date draws closer for CARILEC’s annual elite event; the Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs’) and Leadership Conference. This year, the destination is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and the conference will be held from May 21st to 24th at the stunning Breathless Punta Cana Resort.

The Association is expecting a large turnout for this conference from regional electric utility leaders, CEOs of energy affiliated organizations, energy sector regulators, development partners, and government officials. Under the theme ‘360° Leadership: Balancing the Load’ this year’s conference will feature a range of pertinent and trending topics within the energy sector, with a focus on how leadership can bring about positive transformation and innovative solutions. This year, CARILEC member utility, Consorcio Energético Punta Cana – Macao S (CEPM), will serve as co-host for this conference.

Delegates can look forward to an in-depth analysis on several key topics within the industry, including ‘Collaborating for Energy Sector Planning’, ‘Creating Ownership for Energy Transition’, ‘Capacity Building for Modern Utilities’, and ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transformation as a Strategic Imperative for Electric Utilities’, to name a few. CARILEC is particularly pleased to have developed an agenda which features of a stellar line-up of speakers, including a distinguished keynote speaker, who all possess a wealth of expertise and experience in the energy sector, both regionally and internationally.

This year’s notable keynote speaker is none other than H.E. Mr. Antonio Almonte, Minister responsible for Energy and Mines, in the Dominican Republic. Mr. Almonte is a physicist by training and has substantial knowledge of the electricity industry and markets, as well as the new alternative energy systems. He holds a master’s degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Surrey, Great Britain, and another in Nuclear Engineering from the Instituto de Estudios Nucleares/CIEMAT, Madrid, Spain. H.E. Mr. Almonte assumed the position of Minister of Energy and Mines of the Dominican Republic on August 16, 2020. CARILEC is indeed honoured to host Mr. Almonte at this upcoming leadership conference, in his esteemed capacity as Minister of Energy and Mines and is certain that his keynote address will be one which is extremely valuable to our delegates.

Other recognized conference speakers include, Ms. Charlin Bodley, Manager of RMI’s Energy Transition Academy, who has over ten (10) years of experience in clean and sustainable energy. Also included in the speaker line-up is Mr. Roger Blackman, Managing Director of the Barbados Light and Power Company, and Chairman of the CARILEC Board of Directors, who possesses over 26 years of experience in the electric utility sector. Mr. Richard Solomon, Principal Consultant of Development Consulting Centre (DCC) Limited and the CEO of INFOSERV People Tech Solutions Limited will also be speaking at this conference. He specializes in Strategic Human Resource Management and Organizational Development, with over 25 years of experience in those fields.

CARILEC’s Executive Director, Dr. Cletus Bertin emphasized the importance of CARILEC’s partnerships with its members and other organizations, which have enabled the Association to leverage such a stellar line-up of speakers. “CARILEC has maintained long-standing partnerships with several key players in the energy landscape both regionally and internationally. These partnerships prove to be particularly valuable to the enhancement of our conference offerings, by ensuring that our attendees can learn from leading experts in the energy sector. We truly value their contribution to our events and continue to support their work in the energy sector through our advocacy, capacity building, and technical services.”

CARILEC believes that this conference will be one to remember and will provide tremendous value to its members and delegates. The Association’s is grateful to its notable and valued sponsors for this year’s conference for their assistance in ensuring high event value. They are Wartsila (Emerald Sponsor), Aggreko (Gold Sponsor), and MSHS Group (Bronze Sponsor). For more information on the upcoming CEOs’ and Leadership Conference, visit the event page at: https://www.carilec.org/event/ceo23/